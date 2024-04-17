11 out of PNC's 16-member NEC resign, form new party called PNP

During a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, April 17, Sulemana Seidu, now serving as the Interim General Secretary of the newly formed PNP, articulated the dissenting group's rationale behind their departure from the PNC. Seidu asserted that the reinstatement of individuals accused of financial malfeasance and misconduct was incompatible with the party's principles of integrity and credibility, especially in light of the legacy of the party's founder, Dr. Hilla Limann.

Seidu emphasized, "We cannot in good conscience allow individuals lacking integrity and credibility to govern our party," echoing the sentiments of the departing NEC members. He further underscored the PNP's commitment to upholding the values of honesty, integrity, and transparency, vowing not to compromise on these principles.

The unveiling of the interim executives marked a significant milestone for the nascent PNP. Janet Nabla, the former General Secretary of the PNC and a central figure in the recent dispute was appointed as the party's National Chairman, signaling a continuity of leadership within the dissenting faction.

The other executives of the PNP include: Vice Chairman, Francis Oppong; General Secretary, Sulemana Seidu; Deputy Secretary, Abdul Kadri Issah; National Organiser, Francis Daasu; Deputy Organiser, Faustina Anane, Treasurer, Jessica Aputare; Deputy Treasurer, Zakaria Mohammed; National Women’s Organiser, Patience Lamisi Adams; Deputy Women’s Organiser, Sandra Adepa; National Youth Organiser, Muniru S. Mohammed; Deputy Youth Organiser, Bright Foto and the Communication Secretary, Samuel Ayesu.

The composition of the interim executives reflects a blend of experience and fresh perspectives, aiming to galvanize support and establish a credible political alternative ahead of the pivotal 2024 elections. Seidu called for continued support from Ghanaians as the PNP embarked on its journey, affirming its commitment to serve the nation's best interests and uphold the legacy of integrity set forth by Dr. Hilla Limann.