The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP said the Akufo-Addo government is not distributing the national cake in a balanced manner.

Mr. Ablakwah took to Facebook to question the government following the reading of the 2020 budget on Wednesday.

MP for North Tongu constituency, Okudzeto Ablakwah

“Why is provision not made in the 2020 Budget for critical road projects in the case of only the Volta Region?” he wrote.

“How does the Akufo-Addo Administration expect, particularly, MPs from the Volta Region to explain this to our constituents?

“More fundamentally, how will Government justify this aberration in the face of the 1992 Constitution which enjoins Governments to undertake even and balanced development of all regions?”

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, discussed government’s plans to fix deplorable roads across the country during Wednesday’s budget presentation.

The budget had a list of roads to be constructed in 15 regions, but the Volta region wasn’t captured.

This was sparked questions from the Minority, who believe the government is deliberately ignoring the Volta region.

Below is the list of roads to be constructed, as captured in the 2020 budget:

List of roads in 2020 budget