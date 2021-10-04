2020 elections: Jean Mensa-led EC corrupt - Afriyie Ankrah

He stated that the padding of votes at the constituency collation centers in favour of candidate Akufo-Addo as well as the absence of proper collation at the national collation center by the Returning Officers for the presidential elections, Mrs. Jean Adukwei Mensa, as issues which marred last year's polls.

According to him, the widespread cases of patent arithmetic errors on the faces of pink sheets and constituency results summary sheets by incompetent EC staff in the filling of electoral forms and aggregation of valid votes accounted for the loss of the NDC.

He further stated that the election witnessed unprecedented cases of state-sponsored violence and killings at constituency collation centres occasioned by the reckless and unlawful conduct of some EC officials.

He insisted that the 2020 elections were stolen for the NPP and indicated that when the NPP realized they were losing, they had to bring in their thugs who were clothed in military uniforms to shoot at innocent people in order for them to be able to rig the election.

In an audio recording, Afriyie Ankrah reiterated John Mahama's 'Do or die' mantra in the 2024 elections.

He said 'do or die' has a meaning in the dictionary but 'All die be die' cannot be found in the dictionary.

He further stressed that the NDC has learnt lessons from the 2020 polls, therefore, readying itself to police the 2024 elections.

Speaking on proposed reforms, he said Jean Mensa and Bossman Asare must first reform and change their attitude of arrogance and bias ahead of the 2024 polls.