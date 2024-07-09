2024 elections: I trust Bawumia and Opoku Prempeh to deliver — Nana Addo

He said "I have trust and confidence in the two of them to do the work. I have worked with the two and I know that they can do it. I know that on the 7th of December when Ghanaians have given them the mandate they will work to meet the expectations of Ghana."

The NPP unveiled Dr. Opoku Prempeh popularly known as Napo as the running mate to Dr Bawumia ahead of the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The ceremony took place at the Kumasi Jubilee Park in the Ashanti Region, the party's stronghold.

The event witnessed almost all the prominent figures within the party, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Council of Elders, Members of Parliament, and other key members.

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh assured members and supporters of the NPP that he will help Dr Bawumia to prosecute a formidable 2024 campaign to 'break the 8'.