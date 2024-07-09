ADVERTISEMENT
2024 elections: I trust Bawumia and Opoku Prempeh to deliver — Nana Addo

Kojo Emmanuel

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has voiced his confidence in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his running mate Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, asserting that they are capable of meeting the expectations of Ghanaians.

During the unveiling of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh at the Manhyia Palace on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, Nana Addo highlighted his experience working with both men, affirming their dedication and strong work ethic.

He said "I have trust and confidence in the two of them to do the work. I have worked with the two and I know that they can do it. I know that on the 7th of December when Ghanaians have given them the mandate they will work to meet the expectations of Ghana."

The NPP unveiled Dr. Opoku Prempeh popularly known as Napo as the running mate to Dr Bawumia ahead of the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The ceremony took place at the Kumasi Jubilee Park in the Ashanti Region, the party's stronghold.

The event witnessed almost all the prominent figures within the party, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Council of Elders, Members of Parliament, and other key members.

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh assured members and supporters of the NPP that he will help Dr Bawumia to prosecute a formidable 2024 campaign to 'break the 8'.

Meanwhile, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister Stephen Asamoah Boateng (Asabee) has asked all members and supporters of the party to support the decision of Dr Bawumia's selection.

