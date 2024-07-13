2024 elections: NDC outdoors Pillars of Ghana Cadres

The launch event drew a large crowd of party faithfuls, including the Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, former Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Joshua Akamba, former National Organiser and several key party executives.

The atmosphere was charged with enthusiasm as speakers underscored the importance of rekindling the spirit of activism that has been the backbone of the NDC since its inception.

In his keynote address, Isaac Adongo highlighted the critical role of cadres in the party's history and their importance in the current political landscape.

He emphasised the need for unity and resilience as the party prepares for the upcoming elections.

The Pillars of Ghana Cadres he said is not just a structure but the heartbeat of the NDC's revolutionary spirit.

He reminded the members of the principles that brought the party together and to prepare for the battles ahead of the 2024 general elections.

He urged the cadres to remain steadfast and committed to the NDC's core values of social justice, equality, and development.

Afriyie Ankrah on his part reiterated the party's commitment to building a robust and dynamic grassroots movement.

He called on the cadres to take the message of the NDC to every corner of the country, engaging communities and addressing their concerns.

The launch of the Pillars of Ghana Cadres is part of a broader strategy by the NDC to enhance its grassroots mobilisation efforts.

This initiative seeks to empower local activists with the tools and resources needed to effectively campaign and advocate for the party's agenda.

Speakers at the event also highlighted the importance of leveraging technology and social media to reach younger voters and engage with the digital generation.

As the NDC gears up for the 2024 election, the establishment of the pillars of Ghana cadres is seen as a pivotal step in strengthening the party's base and enhancing its organisational capacity.