2024 elections: Ningo-Prampram remains NDC haven amid developmental challenges

Since its creation, Ningo-Prampram has predominantly supported the NDC.

The party's candidates have consistently won parliamentary elections, reflecting the constituency's alignment with NDC's policies and ideology.

The NDC has maintained a stronghold in the constituency, often winning by substantial margins.

The party's strong grassroots organisation and the loyalty of the constituents have contributed to this consistent performance.

The voter turnout in the constituency has generally been robust, reflecting the active political engagement of the residents.

Developments and challenges

The constituency has seen various development projects over the years, often attributed to the efforts of its MPs and the NDC government.

These projects span infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economic development.

Despite the development efforts, the constituency faces challenges such as unemployment, inadequate infrastructure in some areas, and socio-economic disparities.

Residents continue to support the NDC, possibly due to historical ties, party loyalty, and the influence of key local politicians.

There may also be a belief that continued support will eventually lead to more substantial development efforts.

Ningo-Prampram is a haven for NDC

This constituency has seen the NDC secure wins in parliamentary and presidential elections over the years.

Since the onset of the Fourth Republic, the NDC has remained the dominant party in that part of the country.

In 1997, the venerable Enoch Teye Mensah succeeded Stanley Basil Bade Carboo (both of the NDC) as a Member of Parliament.

After five terms in office spanning 20 years, Mensah was dethroned in an acrimonious internal primary by Samuel Nartey George ahead of the 2016 general election in the NDC primaries.

Samuel Nartey George, popularly known as Sam George, is the current MP for Ningo-Prampram and represents the NDC.

His popularity and influence in the area have contributed to the party's strong presence and continued dominance in this constituency.

Political stability

As an NDC stronghold, the constituency is expected to continue its support for the party, although changing demographics and emerging local issues could influence future elections.

The emphasis on addressing local needs and furthering development initiatives remains crucial for the constituency's growth and the well-being of its residents.

The history and current status of Ningo-Prampram as an NDC stronghold underscore the deep-rooted political affiliations and the continuous efforts to improve the constituency through representation and development projects.

NPP resolves to end NDC grip on Ningo Prampram

Having played second fiddle to the NDC for over 27 years, the NPP is lacing its boots to end the parliamentary drought in the constituency.

In 1992, the NPP boycotted the elections, and Stanley Basil Bade Carboo who contested on the ticket of the NDC won.

In the 1996 general elections, E.T. Mensah won with 26,673 votes representing 72.60%, while the NPP candidate received 3,010 votes representing 8.20%.

In 2000, E.T. Mensah won with 14,409 votes, 54.30%, and the NPP candidate received 6,780 votes, 25.60%.

In the 2004 general elections, E.T. Mensah won again with 27,735 votes 69.50%, and the NPP candidate polled 8,522 votes, 21.40%.

E.T. Mensah won the seat in 2008 polling 25,354 votes of the total vote cast representing 60.23%. The NPP candidate received 12,577 votes representing 29.85%.

In 2012, E.T. Mensah won with 28,706 votes, 63.13%, and the NPP candidate got 11,503 votes, 25.30%.

In 2016, E.T. Mensah was defeated by Sam George in the NDC primaries.

Sam George won with 24,050 votes thus 53.43% and the NPP candidate received 17,952 votes representing 39.89% of the total votes cast.

In 2020, Sam George polled 40,950 votes, 64.21%, and the NPP candidate received 21,378 votes representing 33.51%.

Michael Tetteh-Eku, known as Chairman, won the NPP race for the Ningo-Prampram constituency with 410 votes, being a first-time candidate. He will face off with Sam George in the 2024 December general polls.