2024 polls: Matthew Opoku Prempeh is a very bad candidate — NDC's Basintale

During an interview on Accra-based Citi FM on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, Basintale expressed his view that the Energy Minister lacks the necessary qualifications for running mate.

He further mentioned that Napo, as Dr Opoku Prempeh is commonly known, has a poor track record and is often regarded as arrogant.

He said "[Napo] is a very bad candidate…He has a very bad track record…He was the same person who came to take us back to Dumsor and today lights go off recklessly here and there. Same man.

"So people know the man Napo. People know how arrogant he is, people know how confrontational, how he lacks the temperament, how he lacks the competencies to fit in the space of being a running mate."

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party is scheduled to meet with Dr. Bawumia today, July 4, 2024, to discuss his selection of Dr. Opoku Prempeh as his running mate.