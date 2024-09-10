2024 presidential election: 39 Ghanaians pick nomination forms; check out the list

The current landscape resembles more of a lottery than a rigorous assessment of candidacies, given the country's political history where only two parties—the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP)—have held the presidency since the return to constitutional rule in 1993.

Both parties have governed consecutively for eight years on two separate occasions.

Other political parties that have appeared on the presidential ballot have largely been sidelined or absorbed into the major two.

For instance, in the 1992 and 1996 elections, the NDC secured victory with alliances such as the Progressive Alliance in 1992, which included the Egle Party and the National Convention Party, and with the Egle Party and the Democratic People’s Party (DPP) in 1996.

Similarly, the NPP formed the Great Alliance with the People's Convention Party (PCP) before winning the presidency in the 2000 elections.

Since then, smaller parties have struggled to maintain relevance, with only the NDC and NPP holding seats in the legislature since the 2016 elections.

Political parties

The 12 political parties that have obtained nomination forms include:

New Patriotic Party (NPP)

National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Convention People’s Party (CPP)

Progressive People’s Party (PPP)

Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP)

All People’s Congress (APC)

People’s National Convention (PNC)

Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG)

Ghana Union Movement (GUM)

National Democratic Party (NDP)

Ghana Freedom Party (GFP)

Progressive Alliance for Ghana (PAG)

Independent presidential aspirants

Independent aspirants who have received passcodes from the Electoral Commission (EC) include:

George Twum-Barim-Adu

Samuel Apea-Danquah

Alan K. Kyerematen

Nana Kwame Bediako

Jacob Osei Yeboah

Richard Sumah

Kofi Koranteng

Desmond Abrefa

Dr Agnes Ayisha

Dr Nii Amu Darko

Wilberforce Andrews

Nana Stephens

Rev. Samuel Worlanyo

T. K. Amenya

Robert Roy Reindorf

Paul Perkoh

Seth Ntim Agyarko

Stephen Atubiga

Janet Asana Nabla

Sam Ankrah

Nana Ohene Aggrey Bentsil Djan

Tom Asiseh

Kenneth Kwame Asamoah

Tawiah N. Hemans

Muhammad Abdullah

James Kwasi Oppong

Isaac Wiafe Ofori

