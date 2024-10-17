ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

4 MPs cease to be lawmakers as Speaker Alban Bagbin declares their seats vacant

Andreas Kamasah

Four Members of Parliament have ceased to be lawmakers after Speaker of the House, Alban Sumana Bagbin declared their seats vacant.

I'll start locking parliament door at 10 am; lateness is unacceptable - Speaker Bagbin
I'll start locking parliament door at 10 am; lateness is unacceptable - Speaker Bagbin

His declaration was in response to a petition by the National Democratic Congress minority caucus of the legislature.

Recommended articles

This decision indicates that the current hung parliament, which has given the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) a slight advantage thanks to support from Independent MP Andrew Amoako Asiamah, will now shift in favour of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The MPs affected by this ruling include: Cynthia Morrison, the current NPP MP for Agona West constituency in the Central Region, who has filed to run as an independent candidate, Kwadwo Asante, the current NPP MP for the Suhum constituency in the Eastern Region, who has also filed to run as an independent candidate, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, currently an independent MP for the Fomena constituency in the Ashanti Region, who has filed to run in the upcoming election as a candidate for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Peter Kwakye-Ackah, Amefi Central, NDC.

The decision followed an official request made to the Speaker by Haruna Iddrisu, a Member of Parliament from the NDC. This ruling comes after extensive discussions and arguments from both the Majority and Minority sides of the House regarding the petition presented by the former NDC Minority Leader.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Honourable members it is important to point that the speaker is called upon by the standing orders of parliament particularly order 18 to inform the house of the occurrence of a vacancy of the seat of a member under clause (1) b to e, g and h of article 97 of the constitution. Accordingly, I will proceed to inform the house that by the notification of the polls the following MPs are by their actions vacated their seats in parliament," Bagbin ruled on Thursday, October 17.

Ghana's Parliament
Ghana's Parliament ece-auto-gen

The petition specifically addressed three NPP MPs and one from the NDC, citing Article 97 (1)(g) of the Constitution. This provision states that an MP must vacate their seat if they leave the political party under which they were elected or if they attempt to continue serving as an independent candidate.

The situation has ignited considerable debate within Parliament, underscoring the ongoing political tensions between the ruling party and the opposition. During a contentious parliamentary session on Tuesday, Speaker Bagbin recognised the seriousness of the issue and requested an additional two days to provide a comprehensive ruling.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mahama and Akufo-Addo

You'll hear my stance on Free SHS when you stop sleeping - Mahama replies Akufo-Addo

Electoral Commission releases polling and special voting centres; check your centre

Electoral Commission releases polling and special voting centres; check your centre

Cynthia Morrison and Manasseh Azure

'This does not look good for our democracy' - Manasseh Azure on Cynthia Morrison’s injunction

I'll start locking parliament door at 10 am; lateness is unacceptable - Speaker Bagbin

4 MPs cease to be lawmakers as Speaker Alban Bagbin declares their seats vacant