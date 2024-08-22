Ablakwa reveals names of NPP gov't officials accused of purchasing state lands

The revelation has ignited fresh debates on the transparency and integrity of public land transactions in Ghana.
Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has unveiled a list of government officials and prominent individuals he alleges are involved in the controversial purchase of state-owned lands.
In an X post, Ablakwa presented detailed documentation to support his claims, accusing various high-ranking officials and influential figures of acquiring state lands at prices far below market value.
According to the MP, these transactions were not only improper but also lacked the necessary due diligence and transparency expected in the management of public assets.
Among those named in Ablakwa’s list are current and former government officials, as well as several well-known business figures.
The MP argued that these individuals used their positions of power to gain access to prime real estate at the expense of the public.
He called for an immediate investigation into the transactions and urged the government to take steps to reclaim the lands in question.
Here are the government Ablakwa accused of buying state lands at the AU Village/La Wireless enclave:
Kate Gyamfua (NPP Women’s Organiser) — Purchased from President Akufo-Addo on 31st August, 2022;
Ibrahim Mohammed Awal (Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture at the time of purchase) — Purchased from President Akufo-Addo on 30th November, 2020;
Dr Ernest Yedu Addison (Governor, Bank of Ghana) — Purchased from President Akufo-Addo on 31st August, 2022;
Elsie Addo Awadzi (Deputy Governor, Bank of Ghana) — Purchased from President Akufo-Addo on 27th August, 2020;
Maxwell Opoku-Afari (Deputy Governor, Bank of Ghana) — Purchased from President Akufo-Addo on 31st August, 2022;
Joseph Boahen Aidoo (CEO, COCOBOD) — Purchased from President Akufo-Addo on 30th October, 2020;
Dr Janet Ampadu Fofie (Chairperson, Presidential Emoluments Committee) — Purchased from President Akufo-Addo on 29th June, 2022;
Kwabena Mantey Jectey Nyarko (Board Member, Ghana Airport Company Limited) — Purchased from President Akufo-Addo on 22nd October, 2022;
Anselm Ransford Adzete Sowah (Ghana’s High Commissioner to Canada) — Purchased from President Akufo-Addo on 14th October, 2020;
Anna Asare Oduro (Former NPP Women’s Organiser, Holland Chapter) — Purchased from President Akufo-Addo on 25th February, 2021.
He stated that he will continue to serialise the unconscionable and opaque land grab by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government until they respond positively to the people’s legitimate demand for accountability by publishing the full and unredacted data on the sale and true status of public lands — after all, these lands belong to the Ghanaian people.