Ablakwa reveals names of NPP gov't officials accused of purchasing state lands

In an X post, Ablakwa presented detailed documentation to support his claims, accusing various high-ranking officials and influential figures of acquiring state lands at prices far below market value.

According to the MP, these transactions were not only improper but also lacked the necessary due diligence and transparency expected in the management of public assets.

Among those named in Ablakwa’s list are current and former government officials, as well as several well-known business figures.

The MP argued that these individuals used their positions of power to gain access to prime real estate at the expense of the public.

He called for an immediate investigation into the transactions and urged the government to take steps to reclaim the lands in question.

Here are the government Ablakwa accused of buying state lands at the AU Village/La Wireless enclave:

Kate Gyamfua (NPP Women’s Organiser) — Purchased from President Akufo-Addo on 31st August, 2022;

Ibrahim Mohammed Awal (Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture at the time of purchase) — Purchased from President Akufo-Addo on 30th November, 2020;

Dr Ernest Yedu Addison (Governor, Bank of Ghana) — Purchased from President Akufo-Addo on 31st August, 2022;

Elsie Addo Awadzi (Deputy Governor, Bank of Ghana) — Purchased from President Akufo-Addo on 27th August, 2020;

Maxwell Opoku-Afari (Deputy Governor, Bank of Ghana) — Purchased from President Akufo-Addo on 31st August, 2022;

Joseph Boahen Aidoo (CEO, COCOBOD) — Purchased from President Akufo-Addo on 30th October, 2020;

Dr Janet Ampadu Fofie (Chairperson, Presidential Emoluments Committee) — Purchased from President Akufo-Addo on 29th June, 2022;

Kwabena Mantey Jectey Nyarko (Board Member, Ghana Airport Company Limited) — Purchased from President Akufo-Addo on 22nd October, 2022;

Anselm Ransford Adzete Sowah (Ghana’s High Commissioner to Canada) — Purchased from President Akufo-Addo on 14th October, 2020;

Anna Asare Oduro (Former NPP Women’s Organiser, Holland Chapter) — Purchased from President Akufo-Addo on 25th February, 2021.