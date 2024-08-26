Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers support Mahama's fixed rate proposal on imports

Mahama's fixed rate proposal is part of a broader economic strategy aimed at stabilising the cedi, reducing inflation, and fostering a more business-friendly environment.

The head of communications, Takyi Addo, noted that while the association welcomes the NDC's proposal, they are still reviewing policies from both the NDC and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) before making an informed decision.

In an interview on Accra-based Citi FM, he said "Four months ago, former president Mahama came to Abossey Okai to meet the spare parts dealers and we mentioned fixed rates. That is going to solve at least, some of our challenges at the port. It [fixed rate] is a constant value. The 20-foot container which we paid 5000 is fixed. It can be there. 10 years, 15 years—it is fixed. It is there. It doesn't change. So I think fixed rates are going to solve some of our problems at the port."

"So we welcome it. It is very good and so we embrace it. So far, we are going through their [the NDC's] manifesto. None of them [political parties] can solve our problem at a go but gradually, we will get there.

"We are going to digest and go through all the two major political parties manifestoes, and we will come out with strong statements," he added.

The automotive industry, particularly the spare parts sector, is one of the most affected by the volatility of the Ghanaian cedi against major currencies.

Many dealers have had to adjust prices frequently, which has affected their sales and profit margins.

The uncertainty has also made it difficult for them to maintain stock levels, leading to shortages and increased prices for consumers.

The support from the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers is seen as a significant boost for Mahama's campaign, as the spare parts market is a key player in the informal economy.