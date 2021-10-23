“Given President Akufo-Addo’s regular media interviews, I have to say that he has completely changed the model of presidential accountability to the people and I think that the model is going to stay for a long time,” he remarked on his programme on Thursday.

He noted that in the fourth republic communication between the president of the land and the people of Ghana was very scarce. But under President Akufo-Addo there has been a change.

“Here is a president (Akufo-Addo) who is granting interviews all the time. This week he has done about three interviews. And when he goes on these interviews, he speaks like normal, everything he says just flows like that…,” he added.

Paul also analyzed some of the responses President Akufo-Addo gave in his interview with Peace FM’s morning show host, Kwami Sefa Kayi.

The Good Evening Ghana host has faced criticisms of skewing his analyses and editorials in favour of persons in his good books on the show.

But in a recent interview on Citi FM, Mr Adom Otchere addressed the critics, stating that he uses his platform to give support to promising individuals that he personally believes in.