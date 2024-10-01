All subsequent IPAC meetings will be broadcast live - EC Chair Jean Mensa announces

Speaking at the ongoing IPAC meeting today, Tuesday, 1 October 2024, the EC responded to demands from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the country's largest opposition party, by addressing concerns related to discrepancies in the voter register. Jean Mensa assured the public that the commission had cleaned up the electoral roll, resolving any irregularities that had raised doubts about its integrity. The ongoing IPAC meeting is aimed at addressing the irregularities that the NDC had identified in the voter register, sparking calls for an audit of the register to ensure the upcoming elections are transparent, free and fair.

Pulse Ghana

The NDC has long advocated for live coverage of IPAC meetings, emphasising the need for greater openness in electoral deliberations. The party argued that live broadcasts would allow the public to scrutinise proceedings and assess the fairness of the election management process. However, the EC initially rejected these calls, stating that live coverage was unnecessary at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT