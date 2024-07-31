Ambulance trial: I'll meet the AG wherever he takes his appeal — Jakpa

Justices Kwaku T. Ackah-Boafo and Philip Bright Mensah were in the majority, while Justice Alex Poku Acheampong dissented.

In response to the acquittal and discharge, Godfred Dame expressed strong objections to the Court of Appeal's decision, describing it as detrimental to the fight against impunity and the rule of law.

The Attorney-General has announced plans to appeal the ruling at the Supreme Court.

Speaking to journalists in Accra, Jakpa expressed his confidence, stating that he is prepared to face Godfred Yeboah Dame in any court.

"I'm more than prepared, I’m always ready, if the Attorney-General wants to to go the Supreme Court to appeal against the ruling, I will meet him there. Even if he doesn’t win and he wants to go for a review, I will meet him there. Wherever he wants to go, I will meet him there, I don’t have an issue at all.

"I'm ready for this government, all that I can say is that my enemies and detractors have been put to shame, I have been vindicated."

The appeal aims to rectify the impact of this decision.

The 'ambulance scandal' dates back to 2015, when the Ministry of Health, under then-Minister Alex Segbefia, initiated a contract to procure 200 ambulances to enhance emergency medical services nationwide.

Dr Forson, who was Deputy Minister of Finance at the time, was accused of authorizing payments for these ambulances, which were alleged to be defective and unfit for purpose.

He faced charges of causing financial loss to the state and willfully misapplying public property, with the prosecution claiming the government paid over €2.3 million for substandard ambulances.