Ambulance trial: We'll appeal acquittal and discharge of Dr Ato Forson — Dame

In a 2-1 majority decision, the Court of Appeal determined that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against Dr Forson, a former Deputy Minister of Finance, about allegations of causing a €2.37 million financial loss to the state through an ambulance deal.

The court concluded that there was an insufficient basis for the trial High Court to require Dr Forson to present a defence.

The court's ruling came after Dr Forson’s appeal successfully challenged the trial High Court's dismissal of his no-case submission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Additionally, Richard Jakpa, the businessman co-defendant in the case, was also acquitted and discharged.

Justices Kwaku T. Ackah-Boafo and Philip Bright Mensah were in the majority, while Justice Alex Poku Acheampong dissented.

In response to the acquittal and discharge, Godfred Dame expressed strong objections to the Court of Appeal's decision, describing it as detrimental to the fight against impunity and the rule of law.

He criticised the ruling as unfair and harmful to efforts to combat corruption and misuse of public office.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Attorney-General’s office plans to file an appeal to overturn what it views as an erroneous decision by the Court of Appeal.

The appeal aims to rectify the impact of this decision.

Pulse Ghana

The 'ambulance scandal' dates back to 2015, when the Ministry of Health, under then-Minister Alex Segbefia, initiated a contract to procure 200 ambulances to enhance emergency medical services nationwide.

Dr Forson, who was Deputy Minister of Finance at the time, was accused of authorizing payments for these ambulances, which were alleged to be defective and unfit for purpose.

ADVERTISEMENT

He faced charges of causing financial loss to the state and willfully misapplying public property, with the prosecution claiming the government paid over €2.3 million for substandard ambulances.