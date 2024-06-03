Any violence in the 2024 elections won't come from NDC - Mahama

In his address, Mahama stated, "If there’s going to be violence, it will not come from us, the NDC." He urged religious leaders to focus on preaching both peace and justice, highlighting that the latter is essential for achieving the former.

"We expect that the elections will be peaceful because we know we’re going to win. But I will crave our Reverend Fathers, when you preach about peace, also preach about justice because when there’s no justice, there is no peace," he said.

Mahama also reaffirmed the NDC's commitment to resisting any election rigging attempts and ensuring a transparent electoral process.

"We are for peace, but we will resist any attempts to rig this election. I assure Reverend Father that we will play our part to have a free, fair, and transparent election. And we believe that God will rescue our country from the crisis we find ourselves in," he concluded.

Mr. John Dramani Mahama, in the company of the NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, members of the NDC council of elders, members and former members of parliament, national, regional and constituency executives, and supporters of the NDC, attended a burial mass for the late Ambassador John Akologu Tia at Tongo in the Talensi district of the UER on Saturday.