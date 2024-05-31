John Mahama’s footballer son Sharaf becomes licensed FIFA agent

He noted that he was thrilled to become a FIFA agent, which ties into his passion to contribute towards the development of football in the country.

“I’m thrilled to announce that, I have passed the FIFA Agent Examinations and now licensed as an official FIFA Agent. This is in pursuit of my passion to contribute to the development of Football in Ghana and the world at large,” Sharaf wrote.

Despite being the son of an ex-president, Sharaf has often kept his life private and rarely speaks to the media.

The 26-year-old is, however, very passionate about football, having previously played for Belgian side KV Mechelen.

He also played in ex-Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah’s testimonial match in 2015 and was even training with Ghana Premier League side WAFA during the Coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

In 2020, as a way of giving back to society, Sharaf returned to his hometown, Bole, to support kids who aim to carve careers as footballers.

“This place means a lot to me; the culture, the people, the passion and the love for football,” he said about the project at the time.

“It’s always been my family’s tradition to go back to my hometown Bole, which is located in the Northern part of Ghana, to celebrate Christmas with them and to show the love during the holidays.”