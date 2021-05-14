John Mahama’s son Sharaf scores to kickstart 2021 Wolves Cup tournament

Starting on Thursday, 13th May, 2021, the competition will see eight football teams from various competitions slug it out.

These include; White Wolves FC, Top Scout Football Academy, Mobile Phone People, Patron Sporting Club, Top Ten Academy, Panthers FC, Mountaineers FC and Miracle SC.

Pulse Ghana

The winner of the tournament will earn a cash prize of GHc2,000 and five footballs. The venue for this special gala is fixed at the Madina Astro Turf.

Speaking at the launch, Chairman of the launch, Eric Alagidede laid out the rules and regulations for the tournament.

“This Community gala is a project targeted at developing and promoting young football talents and would also allow local fans to experience the fun aspect of the game,” he said.

“This will be an annual event with top-notch scouts in Europe monitoring the games. Let’s endeavour to put in our best to showcase the talent that we have in the lower level.”

Meanwhile, Mahama son, Sharaf, was among the goals as Top Scout Football Academy recorded a 2-1 win over White Wolves FC in a Group A encounter.