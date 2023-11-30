‘Sharaf is single’ – John Mahama says his footballer son is unattached (Video)

Mahama, who celebrated his 65th birthday on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, visited the Shai-Osudoku District Hospital with his family to make a donation to patients.

The ex-president was there with his wife Lordina, his daughter Farida and two of his sons, Sharaf and Shadid.

Making a speech after his donation, Mahama used the opportunity to thank the staff of the hospital for their selfless service before jokingly disclosing that his sons were single.

“Sharaf Mahama is here, Shahid Mahama is here too and then Farida, the baby of the family is also here,” Mahama said while laughing.

“And so I want to thank you again and for those who want to know, he (points to Sharaf) is single, and he (points to Shahid) is single.”

Meanwhile, Sharaf has always had a passion for football and even previously played for Belgian side KV Mechelen.

The 26-year-old also played in ex-Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah’s testimonial match in 2015 and was even training with Ghana Premier League side WAFA during the Coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

In 2020, as a way of giving back to society, Sharaf returned to his hometown, Bole, to support kids who aim to carve careers as footballers.