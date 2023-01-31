NPP presidential race: You're a hypocrite if you don't support Alan — Carlos Ahenkorah

He said members of the NPP who supported Nana Addo to be the flagbearer and win the presidential race in 2016 but are not supporting the former Minister for Trade and Industry Alan Kyerematen are hypocrites.

He made this known to the media in Accra on Monday, January 30, 2023, and said Alan should be the presidential candidate of the NPP by the same principle Nana Addo was made the candidate of the party.

Pulse Ghana

According to him, this is the time Alan needs to lead the party in 2024.

"Is it the case that Honourable Alan Kyerematen is not fit to be president? Is it the case that Alan Kyerematen cannot govern Ghana? I don't think the answer will be a yes," he said.

"Anybody that supported President Akufo-Addo during that time and today has decided not to abide by the same principle, I will say he is a hypocrite. And I will not mix words.

"For the same reason, I think that we are in that situation today that calls for people to understand that if we told Alan then that it wasn’t his time if we all stood behind president Akufo-Addo and today you are coming back to say that it is not Alan's time then I don't know whose time it is," he added.