Arrest Adorye for alleging NPP blasted dynamite to scare V/R voters - Sefa Kayi

The heated discussion unfolded during a panel session on the Kokrokoo show on Friday, May 10, 2024. Sefa Kayi, expressing scepticism regarding Adorye's assertions, vehemently advocated for Adorye's accountability.

"Tweaaa, Kwesi, have you seen dynamite being blasted before? When the Tetteh Quarshie interchange was being constructed, they used dynamite... and when the dynamite was to be set off, they announced it about a week ahead, giving a specific time and date. Those of us living within about a two-kilometer perimeter from the blast could feel the impact," Sefa Kayi remarked during the discussion.

"You can't joke with even the smallest of dynamites, and he's claiming to have set off dynamite. He should be arrested or called to show where he set off the dynamite; where did you get it? Did you buy it? Was it given to you?" he continued.

Sefa Kayi's reaction resonated with the Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., who also advocated for security agencies to delve into Adorye's claims.

The controversy stems from recent comments made by Hopeson Adorye, currently serving as the director of special duties for Alan Kyerematen's Movement for Change, during an interview on Accra FM. Adorye alleged that dynamite explosions in the Volta Region preceding the elections aimed to deter voters in opposition strongholds.

"Prior to the elections, we blasted dynamite in parts of the Volta Region, and that scared a number of people. When I finished casting my ballot in Tema, I drove to the Volta Region, and when I asked for the number of people who had voted and the expected number of voters, it turned out people did not come out to vote," Adorye asserted.

The call for investigation shows the seriousness with which such allegations must be treated in the democratic process, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability in electoral procedures.

