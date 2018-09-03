news

There are concerted efforts by some faceless individuals within and out of government, to sabotage the current Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST), George Mensah Okley.

The image-smear campaign is tailored at reviving hitherto issues that have been dealt with by the courts and judgement given with both parties agreeing to terms of settlement long before the assumption of office of the current Managing Director.

It is gathered that these persons are working in collusion with some members of the board of the company to plant stories in the media in order to soil the hard-won reputation of the George Mensah Okley who since assumption of office, has been working to ensure that the company does not incur further judgement debts.

According to reports by MyNewsGh, checks reveal that BOST since 2015 has been grappling with huge debts over its inability to account for fuel products to the tune of US$11,104,143.29 plus 19% interest from 1st October 2013 to 5th September 2016.

This was after Springﬁeld had sued BOST and secured a judgement in their favour from an Accra High Court.

BOST according to documents available to this portal, ﬁled a notice of appeal and stay of execution pending appeal.

This was granted in part on October 20th 2016, staying the payment of interest until the determination of the appeal, whiles the payment of the value of the products was affirmed.

According to the current Management in response to a number of media publications, BOST made the principal payment by an agreement dated December 20, 2016, to pay off Springﬁeld.

The interest component of the indebtedness remained in contention between the parties and is the subject of a continuing court case brought against BOST by Springfield.

Following an attempt by Springﬁeld to have the case settled out of court, the immediate past Managing Director of BOST, Alfred Obeng, negotiated a settlement arrangement with Springﬁeld in 2017 on the interest owed.

Obeng’s efforts resulted in a down payment of US$4 million, to reduce Springﬁeld’s request of US$14 million, to a negotiated amount of US$9 million.

There are however sustained efforts by some unknown persons to paint the entire agreement bad, creating the impression of fraud on the current MD when in fact, he is rather working to save this country money.

Obeng's dismissal

Obeng it would be recalled was sacked by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in June 2018.

He has been dogged by one controversy after another since he assumed office as Managing Director of BOST in January last year.

BOST was heavily criticized last year for selling 5 million litres of contaminated fuel to two unlicensed companies, Movepiina and Zup Oil, which were allegedly set up few days before the sale making Ghana lose about GHc 7 million in revenue.

Following the alleged sale of the contaminated fuel, many individuals, as well as institutions, including the Minority in Parliament and the Alliance for Accountable Governance (AFAG), called for the dismissal of the BOST MD, Obeng-Boateng.