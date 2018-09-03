Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Faceless gov't appointees' attempt to sabotage current BOST MD exposed


Allegations Faceless gov't appointees' attempt to sabotage current BOST MD exposed

According to the current Management in response to a number of media publications, BOST made the principal payment by an agreement dated December 20, 2016, to pay off Springﬁeld.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

There are concerted efforts by some faceless individuals within and out of government, to sabotage the current Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST), George Mensah Okley.

The image-smear campaign is tailored at reviving hitherto issues that have been dealt with by the courts and judgement given with both parties agreeing to terms of settlement long before the assumption of office of the current Managing Director.

It is gathered that these persons are working in collusion with some members of the board of the company to plant stories in the media in order to soil the hard-won reputation of the George Mensah Okley who since assumption of office, has been working to ensure that the company does not incur further judgement debts.

READ MORE: Probe sacked BOST MD – Minority demands

According to reports by MyNewsGh, checks reveal that BOST since 2015 has been grappling with huge debts over its inability to account for fuel products to the tune of US$11,104,143.29 plus 19% interest from 1st October 2013 to 5th September 2016.

BOST MD, George Mensah Okley play

BOST MD, George Mensah Okley

 

This was after Springﬁeld had sued BOST and secured a judgement in their favour from an Accra High Court.

BOST according to documents available to this portal, ﬁled a notice of appeal and stay of execution pending appeal.

This was granted in part on October 20th 2016, staying the payment of interest until the determination of the appeal, whiles the payment of the value of the products was affirmed.

According to the current Management in response to a number of media publications, BOST made the principal payment by an agreement dated December 20, 2016, to pay off Springﬁeld.

The interest component of the indebtedness remained in contention between the parties and is the subject of a continuing court case brought against BOST by Springfield.

Following an attempt by Springﬁeld to have the case settled out of court, the immediate past Managing Director of BOST, Alfred Obeng, negotiated a settlement arrangement with Springﬁeld in 2017 on the interest owed.

READ ALSO: BOST Board Chair steps down over Sovereign Bank collapse

Obeng’s efforts resulted in a down payment of US$4 million, to reduce Springﬁeld’s request of US$14 million, to a negotiated amount of US$9 million.

There are however sustained efforts by some unknown persons to paint the entire agreement bad, creating the impression of fraud on the current MD when in fact, he is rather working to save this country money.

Obeng's dismissal

Obeng it would be recalled was sacked by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in June 2018.

He has been dogged by one controversy after another since he assumed office as Managing Director of BOST in January last year.

BOST was heavily criticized last year for selling 5 million litres of contaminated fuel to two unlicensed companies, Movepiina and Zup Oil, which were allegedly set up few days before the sale making Ghana lose about GHc 7 million in revenue.

Following the alleged sale of the contaminated fuel, many individuals, as well as institutions, including the Minority in Parliament and the Alliance for Accountable Governance (AFAG), called for the dismissal of the BOST MD, Obeng-Boateng.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Regional Elections: Big names fall in NDC primaries; How it happened Regional Elections Big names fall in NDC primaries; How it happened
Tribalism: Tribal politics killing NDC in Ashanti region - Asiedu Nketia Tribalism Tribal politics killing NDC in Ashanti region - Asiedu Nketia
NDC Flagbearer race: Mahama plans nationwide tour to unite NDC NDC Flagbearer race Mahama plans nationwide tour to unite NDC
Agenda 2020: NPP should prepare to lose 2020 polls – Asiedu Nketia Agenda 2020 NPP should prepare to lose 2020 polls – Asiedu Nketia
NDC Primaries: Chief, 80, elected NDC Northern Regional chairman NDC Primaries Chief, 80, elected NDC Northern Regional chairman
C&J Mining Company: Kennedy Agyapong slapped with GHC20m defamation suit C&J Mining Company Kennedy Agyapong slapped with GHC20m defamation suit

Recommended Videos

Politics: I endorse Mahama’s decision to run again – Terkper Politics I endorse Mahama’s decision to run again – Terkper
Politics: 35% income tax hits MPs as they lament Ghc2000 cut in salaries Politics 35% income tax hits MPs as they lament Ghc2000 cut in salaries
NDC Regional Elections: Rawlings urges NDC delegates to elect committed executives NDC Regional Elections Rawlings urges NDC delegates to elect committed executives



Top Articles

1 Regional Elections Here are all the newly elected NDC chairpersonsbullet
2 NDC Primaries Ade Coker pulls off shocking election winbullet
3 NDC Primaries NDC holds regional elections todaybullet
4 NDC Primaries Joseph Yamin loses bid to become NDC Ashanti...bullet
5 Silence 3 'loud NDC MPs' who have lost their voices since Nana...bullet
6 Regional Elections Joseph Yamin invades NDC congress with...bullet
7 2020 Polls Pastors predicting Mahama's win in 2020 are...bullet
8 NDC Primaries Asiedu Nketia lobbies Koku Anyidoho to go...bullet
9 C&J Mining Company Kennedy Agyapong slapped with GHC20m...bullet
10 State Visit Akufo-Addo welcomed in China with...bullet

Related Articles

Working Government Criticizing Akufo-Addo is unfair - Central Regional Minister
Ghana Politics Chief of Staff suspends Hosanna Louise Carol over foot soldier comment
Disappointment Nana Addo will 'vomit' dismissed BOST MD's GH¢7m cash - Group
Allegations Nana Addo must resign or face impeachment - Political think tank
Incorruptible Nana Addo sacking BOST MD, Alfred Obeng shows he's honest - COPEC
NPP Internal Wrangling I warned Alfred Obeng not to accept BOST job - Ken Agyapong
Dismissed CEOs Probe sacked BOST MD – Minority demands
Controversies Nana Addo sacks BOST MD, Alfred Obeng Boateng
Court Case BOST MD Alfred Obeng suing NDC’s Sammy Gyamfi for GHC5M defamation
Misinformation NPP lies and propaganda affecting Nana Addo - Mahama

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
3 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
4 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
5 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
6 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
7 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
8 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
9 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
10 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020...bullet

Politics

NDC Primaries Volta NDC rejects Dzifa Attivor over bus branding
President in China Akufo-Addo receives ceremonial guard of honour in China
Midland Assault Midland 'commando' police officer case adjourned
2020 Election Mahama's eligibility for 2020 polls questioned