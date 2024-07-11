Bawumia dares Mahama to public debate: 'I'll expose the emptiness of his policies'

The flagbearer of the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has issued a challenge to his primary rival, John Dramani Mahama of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), to engage in a debate ahead of the December 7 elections.
Recommended articles
"I am looking forward to a debate with John Mahama on the economy, governance, and the country," Bawumia stated while addressing NPP members during the second phase of his nationwide campaign at Nalerigu on Wednesday, July 11. "But I am afraid that he is running away from a debate because he knows that I will expose the emptiness of his policies," Bawumia said in a video circulating online.
Whether Mahama will accept the challenge and face Bawumia on a public platform to debate the track records of both the NDC and NPP, as well as issues of economy and governance, remains uncertain. As political campaigns intensify in the lead-up to the presidential and parliamentary elections, contenders are increasingly calling each other out to highlight their policies and ideologies.
Joyce Bawa Mogtari, spokesperson for Mahama, told Accra-based Citi FM in an interview that a debate with Vice President Bawumia is unnecessary, as the records are already clear for all Ghanaians to see. Mahama recently held a media engagement with journalists in Accra on July 7, where he elaborated on his proposed policies aimed at reviving the crisis-ridden economy. He also addressed numerous questions from journalists who had gathered at the Kempinski Hotel from across the country.