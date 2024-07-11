Bawumia dares Mahama to public debate: 'I'll expose the emptiness of his policies'

"I am looking forward to a debate with John Mahama on the economy, governance, and the country," Bawumia stated while addressing NPP members during the second phase of his nationwide campaign at Nalerigu on Wednesday, July 11. "But I am afraid that he is running away from a debate because he knows that I will expose the emptiness of his policies," Bawumia said in a video circulating online.

Whether Mahama will accept the challenge and face Bawumia on a public platform to debate the track records of both the NDC and NPP, as well as issues of economy and governance, remains uncertain. As political campaigns intensify in the lead-up to the presidential and parliamentary elections, contenders are increasingly calling each other out to highlight their policies and ideologies.

