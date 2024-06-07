Bawumia will fulfill the promises he’s making when he wins – Abu Jinapor

Speaking on Starr Chat with Bola Ray, Mr. Jinapor emphasised that the digitisation efforts initiated under President Nana Akufo-Addo would continue to progress under Dr. Bawumia’s leadership.

“Some of the things that Bawumia says he will do can be done from 2025 when he’s President. Those within our fiscal space, those within our current situation may not have been possible this time around, but they will be possible,” he stated.

Addressing economic concerns, Jinapor noted the global economic instability, referencing inflation and currency depreciation in the United Kingdom. He acknowledged similar challenges in Ghana but remained optimistic about the government’s ongoing economic programmes.

“All the experts, all the pundits, all the institutions are forecasting that things are going to get much better as we move forward,” he asserted.

Jinapor also commented on the political landscape, comparing Dr. Bawumia and former President John Dramani Mahama. He praised Dr. Bawumia for his integrity and work ethic, mentioning that no allegations of corruption had been levelled against him during his tenure as Vice President.

Minister Samuel Jinapor BI Africa

“He’s a decent man, a dignified man who wants to help this country,” Jinapor said.

Jinapor highlighted the challenges of implementing comprehensive development programmes due to resource limitations. However, he assured that several initiatives proposed by Dr. Bawumia could be realised from 2025 onwards, contingent on the nation’s fiscal capacity.

When asked about potential running mates for Dr. Bawumia, Jinapor emphasised the importance of supporting the chosen candidate.