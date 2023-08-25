Ahead of the elections slated for Saturday, August 26, 2023, Kyei Mensah-Bonsu is confident that Dr. Bawumia will lead the party as the flagbearer with a resounding victory.
Bawumia will win by 70% in Suame — Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu predicts
Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has predicted that Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia will get over 70% overwhelming endorsement in the Special Delegates Congress of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Suame Constituency.
He said after profiling his Suame constituency, he stated on authority that over 70% of the delegates are in the camp of the Vice President.
However, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, member of parliament (MP) for Akim Swedru in the Eastern Region, has urged NPP members to support Dr. Bawumia to lead the party as the flagbearer.
Dr. Bawumia, he said, is the finest choice to lead the party to victory in the general elections of 2024.
He explained that Dr. Bawumia over the years has proven to be competent and he’ll be the best candidate for the party.
