Bawumia’s media encounter was politically unwise - Prof. Gyampo

Speaking on the Key Points on TV3 on Saturday, August 31, 2024, Prof Gyampo noted that Dr Bawumia struggled with that question.

“The media encounter was politically unwise because you are going to be taken on for the issues of your boss. The Techiman shooting, this one cannot be blamed on him, but he was asked a question on it,” he said.

Professor Gyampo reiterated that the media engagement only burdened the flagbearer with the misgovernance of the president. “You are just taking the baggage of somebody who has misgoverned,” he stressed.

I am against the Bawumia campaign because of the change in principle - Prof. Kobby Mensah

Also on the talk show, Political Marketing Expert, Professor Kobby Mensah, expressed his concerns regarding the Bawumia campaign team’s sudden shift in principles. He pointed out that the very issues Dr Bawumia and the NPP criticised their main opponent, John Mahama, for are now occurring under Dr Bawumia’s watch, as he avoids taking responsibility.

Professor Mensah recalled that when former President John Dramani Mahama mentioned the “dead goat syndrome,” the NPP capitalised on it. However, when similar comments were made about Dr Bawumia’s statement, “What will he do if he does all the things now,” the NPP dismissed it as a joke.

“I am against the Bawumia campaign because of the change in principle,” he stated.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, held a media encounter on Sunday, August 25, 2024. This event was intended to address various national issues and outline his vision for the future.

However, the session took a challenging turn when Dr Bawumia was confronted with questions about incidents and decisions made during the tenure of the current administration.