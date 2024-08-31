Bawumia’s media encounter was politically unwise - Prof. Gyampo

According to him, Dr Bawumia was questioned by the media about issues he did not create, such as the shooting and killing of people in Techiman South during the 2020 general elections.
Political scientist and professor at the University of Ghana, Ransford Gyampo, has described the media encounter by the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, held last Sunday, August 25, as ‘politically unwise’.
Speaking on the Key Points on TV3 on Saturday, August 31, 2024, Prof Gyampo noted that Dr Bawumia struggled with that question.
“The media encounter was politically unwise because you are going to be taken on for the issues of your boss. The Techiman shooting, this one cannot be blamed on him, but he was asked a question on it,” he said.
Professor Gyampo reiterated that the media engagement only burdened the flagbearer with the misgovernance of the president. “You are just taking the baggage of somebody who has misgoverned,” he stressed.
I am against the Bawumia campaign because of the change in principle - Prof. Kobby Mensah
Also on the talk show, Political Marketing Expert, Professor Kobby Mensah, expressed his concerns regarding the Bawumia campaign team’s sudden shift in principles. He pointed out that the very issues Dr Bawumia and the NPP criticised their main opponent, John Mahama, for are now occurring under Dr Bawumia’s watch, as he avoids taking responsibility.
Professor Mensah recalled that when former President John Dramani Mahama mentioned the “dead goat syndrome,” the NPP capitalised on it. However, when similar comments were made about Dr Bawumia’s statement, “What will he do if he does all the things now,” the NPP dismissed it as a joke.
“I am against the Bawumia campaign because of the change in principle,” he stated.
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, held a media encounter on Sunday, August 25, 2024. This event was intended to address various national issues and outline his vision for the future.
However, the session took a challenging turn when Dr Bawumia was confronted with questions about incidents and decisions made during the tenure of the current administration.
This included the contentious issues about cost of living in the country, the general economic outlook of the country, taxation, and issues including the Techiman South shooting during the 2020 general elections, which placed him in a difficult position as he had to defend the actions.