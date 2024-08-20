Bawumia's proposal to build Cape Coast airport unnecessary — Franklin Cudjoe

During an interview with Joy News, he expressed his doubts about the practicality of the project, stating, "I'm not too sure if it's feasible. I mean, air travel is good, but between Accra and Cape Coast, really, I mean setting up an airport all over the place. It's as if we are racing to dice up this country so that we travel in record time, maybe through time and space.

Pulse Ghana

"I seriously don't think this Cape Coast airport is needed at all. I think we are better off probably expanding the roads, doing dual carriage, and let's have a good ride."

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the launch of the 2024 manifesto of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Bawumia indicated that his government will commence the development of the Cape Coast Airport for which funding has been secured under the Korean $2 billion facility, which will serve both the Central and Western Regions, and, in collaboration with the private sector build an airport in the Upper East Region.

Pulse Ghana

According to him, the Cape Coast airport will see the light of day if he is voted for, as President in the upcoming December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.