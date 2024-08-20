ADVERTISEMENT
Bawumia's proposal to build Cape Coast airport unnecessary — Franklin Cudjoe

Kojo Emmanuel

Franklin Cudjoe, the founding president of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education has voiced his concerns regarding Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's proposal to build an airport in Cape Coast, located in the Central Region.

Cudjoe believes that the project is unnecessary and argues that the government's priority should be on upgrading the existing roads to dual carriageways instead of pursuing airport construction.

During an interview with Joy News, he expressed his doubts about the practicality of the project, stating, "I'm not too sure if it's feasible. I mean, air travel is good, but between Accra and Cape Coast, really, I mean setting up an airport all over the place. It's as if we are racing to dice up this country so that we travel in record time, maybe through time and space.

"I seriously don't think this Cape Coast airport is needed at all. I think we are better off probably expanding the roads, doing dual carriage, and let's have a good ride."

Speaking at the launch of the 2024 manifesto of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Bawumia indicated that his government will commence the development of the Cape Coast Airport for which funding has been secured under the Korean $2 billion facility, which will serve both the Central and Western Regions, and, in collaboration with the private sector build an airport in the Upper East Region.

He added that his government will facilitate the establishment by the private sector of a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility at the Tamale Airport to develop it into an aviation cargo, horticultural cargo, and logistics hub.

