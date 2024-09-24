ADVERTISEMENT
Chief in palanquin waves National Democratic Congress flag publicly (video)

Evans Annang

During the Agona Kwanyako Akwanbo festival, a scene unfolded as a chief, while seated in a palanquin, was spotted waving the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flag.

File photo (Ghanaian chief)
The chief's act was a clear public display of his support for the NDC, which stirred both admiration and conversation among festival attendees.

In a video shared on X, it was unclear what necesitated the action by the unknown chief as traditional authorities in Ghana are not allowed to openly engage in partisan politics.

The Akwanbo festival, an important cultural event in the Central Region, typically focuses on celebrating traditions and community spirit, but the chief’s gesture added a notable political dimension to the procession, drawing attention from various quarters.

In a related development, the Asanteman Council has rejected an apology from media personality Afia Pokua for comments she made that were deemed as disrespectful towards Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The controversy stems from when Afia Pokua, a journalist with Agoo TV, criticised the Asantehene for his perceived silence regarding ongoing conflicts between the Ashantis and other tribes, including the Bonos.

Her remarks, made during Mona Gucci’s show Bribi Gye Gye Wo on Onua FM, also expressed frustration over what she described as Ashanti superiority over other tribes and the Asantehene’s inaction.

Her comments sparked widespread outrage among the Ashantis, with sub-chiefs, queen mothers, and Ashanti youth publicly denouncing her words. Protests were held, and a press conference was organised by the youth to address the situation.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

