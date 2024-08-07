Chiefs and Queen Mothers in Assin South declare support for NDC to fix Ghana

The chiefs, including the chief of Assin Darmang and the Krontihene of Assin Engresi, all took turns to endorse the NDC when the running mate of the party, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang attended a community durbar at Assin Engresi on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, as part of her three-day campaign tour of the Central Region.
Some chiefs and queen mothers in the Assin South Constituency in the Central Region have declared their support for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcomng December 7, 2024, general elections.
The Krontihene of Assin Engresi, Nana Kwabena Waadie, credited NDC governments for providing them with a hospital, market and other development projects.
He was hopeful that the NDC would win the 2024 general elections to continue from where the party left off.
For his part, the chief of Assin Darmang, Okofo Kwadwo Benti, praised Prof. Opoku- Agyemang for being a mother and a scholar who would give the flagbearer of NDC, John Dramani Mahama, the needed support to take Ghana to the promised land.
He declared his unflinching support for Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, and said women are good managers of the home and it was a good decision that the NDC flagbearer chose the distinguished Prof. as his running mate.
The NDC running mate, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, commended the chiefs and queenmothers for their support and gave the assurance that the NDC will continue to prioritise the development of the area.
She said the next NDC administration will also prioritise job creation through the 24-hour economy and the National Apprenticeship Programme, as well as undertake massive development in infrastructure through the Big Push.
Prof Opoku Agyemang, therefore, urged the electorates to vote for change by voting for John Dramani Mahama to make Ghana a better place for all Ghanaians.