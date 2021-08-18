RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Closure of radio stations by Akufo-Addo’s govt has a bad precedent; the table will turn one day – Mahama

Authors:

Evans Annang

Former President John Mahama has bemoaned the closure of some private radio stations by the ruling New Patriotic Party.

He said the government has set a bad precedent that might affect Ghana’s democratic credentials in the future.

The former National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer is currently on a Thank You Tour in the Northern regions of Ghana.

He said “The constitution guarantees freedoms, human rights, freedom of association and so many other things, freedom and independence of the media and indeed there is a whole chapter on media freedom.

“Unfortunately, even when you have the best constitution you can have governments that try to bend it to be able to achieve whatever ends they have in terms of limiting our democratic rights. So today government can say that a radio station has delayed in paying its license fee and so we are shutting you down.

“When I talk about it I talk about it because of the precedence it can set .Because the shoe can be on the other foot the next day, they say the stick that is used to beat Takyi, it is the same stick they will use to be Baah. So the stations you don’t like you can close them down today, when another government comes and it decides to do the same thing to the stations they don’t like too, what kind of country will we be building?”

In September, 2017, the NCA carried out a massive purge of the broadcasting industry that saw a total of 34 radio and television stations being shut down for various infractions, in enforcement of Section 13 of the Electronics Communications Act (2009), Act 775.

Officials of the NCA, backed by armed police officers, stormed the premises of the radio stations perceived to be pro-NDC (Radio Gold and XYZ) to enforce the shutdown.

