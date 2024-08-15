Constituencies that voted skirt and blouse in 2020 elections

The pattern highlighted a growing trend of independent thinking among voters and underscored the complexities of Ghana’s electoral dynamics.

Skirt and blouse voting can be seen as a form of protest against particular presidential or legislative candidates that are imposed upon voters by party elites or as a vote of no confidence in particular candidates.

Experts also attribute the phenomenon to the increasing political consciousness of the country's electorate.

The phenomenon of skirt and blouse voting has grown in recent years, with 11 constituencies voting skirt and blouse in 1996 compared to 26 constituencies voting skirt and blouse in 2012.

However, none of the 27 constituencies that voted for skirts and blouses in 2016 were duplicates from 2012.

In 2016, 22 out of 28 constituencies voted for the President as against six who were in favour of the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In the 2012 election, out of the 26 constituencies that voted skirt and blouse, Mahama won 19, while the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate won seven.

However, only 12 out of the 19 constituencies that voted ‘skirt and blouse’ for Mahama in 2012 endorsed him again in 2016. The remaining 14 constituencies shifted to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Notable constituencies that are NPP strongholds but voted for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate in 2012 and chose the NPP parliamentarians include Ayawaso West Wuogon and Tema East in the Greater Accra Region; Nkoranza North and Wenchi, the home constituency of Dr Kofi A. Busia in the Brong Ahafo Region and Offinso North in the Ashanti Region.

The trend showed that the Agona East Constituency is the only constituency in Ghana that has consistently voted skirt and blouse for the presidential candidate of the opposition every eight years and in all instances, the opposition party won the election.

It did for former President John Agyekum Kufuor in 2000; late President John Evans Atta Mills in 2008 and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2016.

One such scenario that readily comes into focus is what happened in the Upper West Akyem Constituency, where the NPP parliamentary candidate, Frederick Obeng Adom, won, with former President John Mahama of the NDC winning the presidential election.

The NPP parliamentary candidate for Akwatia, Ernest Kumi, also lost to the NDC's Henry Boakye, whereas Nana Addo of the NPP won the presidential election in Akwatia.

In the Agona East Constituency, the NDC's Queenstar Maame Pokua Sawyerr won the parliamentary seat, but the constituents voted for Nana Addo.

Similarly, in Awutu Senya West, Gomoa East, Gomoa West and Asikuma/Odoben/Brakwa, NDC parliamentary candidates Ms Gizzela Tetteh-Agbotui, Desmond De-Graft Paitoo, Richard Gyan Mensah and Alhassan Kobina Ghansa, respectively, won the seats, although President Akufo-Addo won the presidential votes.

In Cape Coast North, the NDC parliamentary candidate, Dr Kwamena Minta Nyarko, beat the NPP's Barbara Asher Ayisi, although Nana Addo won the presidential election.

Also, whereas Mahama won the presidential votes in Hohoe, Damongo and Binduri, the NDC lost the parliamentary seats there to NPP candidates — John-Peter Amewu, Abu Jinapor and Abdulai Abanga, respectively.

In Fomena, an independent candidate, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, won the seat, whereas Nana Addo won the presidential votes.

These are a few examples of what largely took place during the December polls, indicating the mood of the electorate.

The skirt and blouse voting pattern in the 2020 Ghanaian elections underscored a significant shift in the country's political landscape.

As voters become more independent in their choices, political parties will need to adapt to this new reality, ensuring that their candidates are not only loyal party members but also capable and appealing representatives of their constituencies.