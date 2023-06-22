Corrupt NPP gov't desperately seeking to buy votes in Assin North — Sammy Gyamfi

In a message to Pulse Ghana, he said the consignment is currently en route to Ningo, Gangan, Ayittey, and other NDC strongholds in the constituency.

He stated that the team is led by NPP National Chairman, Stephen Ntim, General Secretary, Justin Kodua, and other bigwigs of the ruling party.

Gyamfi provided evidence of how taxpayer's monies are being abused for election purposes by the failed Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government.

The Supreme Court by unanimous decision ordered Parliament to expunge the name of James Gyakye Quayson as a Member of Parliament.

The Court on, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, declared as unconstitutional the election of Gyakye Quayson as MP for Assin North saying he held dual citizenship as at the time he filed to contest the 2020 elections.

A resident of Assin Bereku in the Central region, Michael Ankomah Nimfa dragged Quayson to the court to restrain him from holding himself as MP after a Cape Coast High Court in July 2021 annulled his election as Assin North MP.