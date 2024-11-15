ADVERTISEMENT
CPP launches Women’s Manifesto, commits to equal opportunities for all

Maxwell Nyagamago

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has unveiled its Women’s Manifesto just 22 days before the December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

According to the party’s presidential candidate, Nana Akosua Frimponmaa Sarpong Kumankumah, the manifesto serves as a blueprint for the nation’s industrial transformation.

Addressing an enthusiastic crowd at the launch event in Accra on Thursday, 14 November 2024, she outlined a comprehensive plan aimed at reversing the country’s fortunes. “This manifesto is a call to action. A commitment to Ghana. To a Ghana where every man, every woman, and each child, all children can live in dignity, participate in prosperity, and shape their destiny in a nation free of dependency, inequality and foreign domination,” she stated.

The CPP’s 2024 Women’s Manifesto is built on four central pillars: Economic Ownership and Prosperity, Industrialisation as the Engine of Change, Women’s Empowerment and National Resilience, and Governance at Your Doorstep.

Under the Economic Ownership and Prosperity pillar, the CPP’s presidential candidate pledged to implement the Ghanaba Shares policy to establish an ownership-driven economy. She explained: “Under GhanaBa Shares, every Ghanaian will have access to shares in national industries. No longer will wealth flow out of our borders or into the hands of a few— GhanaBa Shares our prosperity will be shared by all.”

Madam Sarpong Kumankumah also emphasised the importance of local production and innovation to boost exports. She promised that a CPP-led government “will build industrial and technology hubs across the nation, ensuring that our young people have the skills to create, innovate, and lead in every sector, from manufacturing to information technology.”

CPP
Under the Women’s Empowerment and National Resilience pillar, the CPP proposed initiatives to “ensure access to capital for women entrepreneurs, training programmes for women in trades and technology, and policies that allow women to lead in all sectors.”

Finally, the Governance at Your Doorstep pillar includes leveraging technology to enhance transparency and accountability. The party committed to “ensure that every Ghanaian can see how their resources are used and how their leaders perform.”

The launch of the CPP’s Women’s Manifesto follows the National Democratic Congress’s unveiling of a similar initiative on 30 September 2024 in Kumasi.

