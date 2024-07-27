December 7 election is a battle between NPP and Ghana, not NDC - Fiifi Kwetey

Speaking at the NDC’s campaign launch in the Northern Regional capital, Tamale, on Saturday, July 27, he stressed that allowing the NPP to win the upcoming general election would send the wrong signal. It would embolden the NPP to believe they could mismanage the country's resources, engage in corruption, and plunge the nation into an irredeemable economic crisis, all while still being re-elected without consequence.

Fiifi Kwetey urged Ghanaians, including NPP supporters, to vote for the NDC and its flagbearer and candidate-to-be, John Dramani Mahama, to recapture power and restore the country to its former glory.

The Tamale campaign launch, which is currently underway at the time of this report, features the party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, his running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, and other top officials, including National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, and members of the Council of Elders. NDC Members of Parliament, parliamentary candidates, and supporters also attended.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

According to National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the party will adopt a different campaign strategy this year. In an interview with Citi News, he stated that the party will focus more on door-to-door and personal engagement with voters.

“We want to reach out to the people, house-to-house campaign, retail campaign, that is where the emphasis is going to be. So, what we’re going to do in Tamale is to remind our people that this year, the campaign will be different. We must touch base with the people.”

“It is cheaper for party functionaries to reach out to the people in the villages than to bring their people to a collation point to address them,” the National Chairman of the NDC said.