Don't give Ghana Cards to anyone, not even police, soldiers - Mahama to Aflao residents

Sammy Danso Eghan

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has urged residents along the Aflao border to resist any efforts by security personnel to confiscate their Ghana Cards.

His call follows reports that officers from the Ghana Immigration Service stationed at the border have been seizing Ghana Cards from locals.

Addressing residents in Aflao, Mahama encouraged them to stand their ground against such actions, insisting that they should not be intimidated by these alleged practices.

“No one has the authority to take away your Ghana Card. Not immigration, not the police—no one. Therefore, do not surrender your Ghana Card to anyone,” he stated.

He further clarified that the only legal way a citizen's Ghana Card could be confiscated is through a legal withdrawal by the National Identification Authority.

“Only the National Identification Authority has the legal right to withdraw your card. If someone believes you are not a citizen, they must first obtain a certificate of withdrawal from the National Identification Authority before attempting to take your card.

“You cannot simply look at someone on the street and determine their nationality based on their appearance," he stated.

