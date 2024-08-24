Don't give Ghana Cards to anyone, not even police, soldiers - Mahama to Aflao residents

Addressing residents in Aflao, Mahama encouraged them to stand their ground against such actions, insisting that they should not be intimidated by these alleged practices.

“No one has the authority to take away your Ghana Card. Not immigration, not the police—no one. Therefore, do not surrender your Ghana Card to anyone,” he stated.

He further clarified that the only legal way a citizen's Ghana Card could be confiscated is through a legal withdrawal by the National Identification Authority.

“Only the National Identification Authority has the legal right to withdraw your card. If someone believes you are not a citizen, they must first obtain a certificate of withdrawal from the National Identification Authority before attempting to take your card.

“You cannot simply look at someone on the street and determine their nationality based on their appearance," he stated.

Meanwhile, the NDC is set to launch its 2024 manifesto today, Saturday, August 24, 2024.

The event will take place at the Jophus Anamuah-Mensah Auditorium of the University of Education, Winneba in the Central Region.

