Don't insult NPP candidates who attack me — Bawumia tells his supporters

Addressing party faithful in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Bawumia said he has instructed his supporters and spokespersons not to respond to aspirants who attack him.

He stated that as a family, all factions must recognise that a united front was necessary to confront the "main enemy," which is the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

"I have instructed all my supporters and spokespersons that we must conduct a clean campaign, avoiding any form of insults.

"We are one family, and we must remain united. Once the contest concludes, we will come together as a cohesive force to ensure the NDC does not return to power," Dr. Bawumia said.

Dr. Bawumia is seeking to be the next flagbearer of the party for the 2024 polls.

The NPP stalwarts contesting the flagbearer are the former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, former Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh; former Railways and Development Minister, Joe Ghartey and former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.