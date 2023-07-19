ADVERTISEMENT
Don't insult NPP candidates who attack me — Bawumia tells his supporters

Emmanuel Tornyi

Flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged his supporters not to respond to any attacks against him.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

He stressed the importance of a clean and respectful campaign as the NPP goes to the polls to elect a flagbearer.

Addressing party faithful in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Bawumia said he has instructed his supporters and spokespersons not to respond to aspirants who attack him.

He stated that as a family, all factions must recognise that a united front was necessary to confront the "main enemy," which is the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

"I have instructed all my supporters and spokespersons that we must conduct a clean campaign, avoiding any form of insults.

"We are one family, and we must remain united. Once the contest concludes, we will come together as a cohesive force to ensure the NDC does not return to power," Dr. Bawumia said.

Dr. Bawumia is seeking to be the next flagbearer of the party for the 2024 polls.

The NPP stalwarts contesting the flagbearer are the former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, former Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh; former Railways and Development Minister, Joe Ghartey and former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.

Others are former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; Energy Analyst, Kwadwo Poku; two-time presidential aspirant, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku and MP, Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong.

