Don't let Bawumia regret choosing you as running mate — Otumfuo advises Napo

Kojo Emmanuel

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has advised Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to promptly inform him if his running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, makes any mistakes so that they can be corrected.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

He also instructed Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh to always adhere to the directives of his superior.

Furthermore, he encouraged Dr Opoku Prempeh, who is of royal descent, to fully support Dr Bawumia to ensure that the latter does not regret selecting him as his running mate.

"I have watched Opoku Prempeh grow...don't let Bawumia regret choosing you, follow him with humility," Otumfuo said.

He further urged Dr Bawumia to inform him whenever Dr Opoku Prempeh does not behave well in rider to correct him.

Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, Dr Bawumia and Nana Addo Pulse Ghana

"Whatever mistake comes let me know so I correct him," he added.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also voiced his confidence in Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, asserting that they are capable of meeting the expectations of Ghanaians.

During the unveiling of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh at the Manhyia Palace on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, Nana Addo highlighted his experience working with both men, affirming their dedication and strong work ethic.

The NPP unveiled Dr. Opoku Prempeh popularly known as Napo as the running mate to Dr Bawumia ahead of the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

NPP rally Pulse Ghana

The ceremony took place at the Kumasi Jubilee Park in the Ashanti Region, the party's stronghold.

The event witnessed almost all the prominent figures within the party, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Council of Elders, Members of Parliament, and other key members.

