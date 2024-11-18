Dr Bawumia is the ‘Economic Messiah’ to lead Ghana- Former President Kufuor

Speaking to journalists on Sunday, 17th November, the former president revealed that he was immediately impressed by Dr Bawumia’s attitude and knowledge of economic issues during their first encounter in 2003. “I met him in 2003 during an international conference organised by the Financial Times in London, which focused on finance and the economy. The team that travelled with me included the then Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Paul Acquah. His team included a young research assistant, Dr Bawumia. During the conference, the BoG was required to give a statement, and it was delivered by Dr Bawumia instead of the governor. His delivery was so impressive that he left every participant astounded. I immediately called him to commend him, and he was very humble,” he recounted.