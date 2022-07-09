Eastern Region: 168 NPP members defect to NDC over failed promises and economic hardship

According to them, the decision to leave the NPP was borne out of negligence from the NPP-led government towards the development of the area and the failure to fulfill its gargantuan promises to the Ghanaians.

The defected NPP members said the government has disappointed them coupled with economic hardship in the country and failure to create jobs for the youth.

They stated that the party promised to secure job opportunities for them in various sectors of the economy during the 2016 campaign and hence worked hard for the party to win power and retained same in 2020, however after almost seven (7) years in power the leadership of the party has failed to honour its promise to them.

"After winning power, the leadership of the party has failed to give us a job. The most painful of it is that some of our colleagues who have certificates for various opportunities had to pay bribes before they were employed.