EC breaks down ballot printing, distribution, counting in local languages (videos)

Andreas Kamasah

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has taken a significant step in boosting public education by communicating key electoral messages in local dialects. This initiative aims to ensure that people from all parts of the country, including those in remote areas, fully understand the election process.

This effort is in line with the Commission's constitutional duty as stated in Article 45(d) of the 1992 Constitution, which mandates it “to educate the people on the electoral process and its purpose.”

As part of this initiative, the Commission has produced a series of educational videos that explain various stages of the electoral process. These videos provide a clear understanding of how the system works, focusing on transparency and offering sufficient information to counter misinformation, disinformation, and propaganda.

To reach a broad audience, the videos are available in English as well as several local languages, including Ga, Nzema, Hausa, Dagbani, Ewe, and Twi. This ensures that people in all regions of Ghana can access and comprehend the information, especially those who might not be fluent in English.

The videos cover essential aspects of the election process, including the printing of ballot papers, the role of political parties and stakeholders in monitoring the printing process, how ballot papers are distributed, and how every ballot is accounted for on polling day.

By using local languages to explain these key procedures, the Electoral Commission is reinforcing its commitment to transparency and trust-building. This educational campaign demonstrates the Commission's dedication to ensuring that every Ghanaian, regardless of language, is well-informed about the electoral process.

Check out the videos below:

Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

