EC burns excess ballot papers, printing plates for Ahafo and Volta, shares proof

In the latest statement dated Sunday, November 17, and signed by the Deputy Chairman in charge of Operations, Samuel Tettey, the EC disclosed that a quantity of electoral materials had been burned on Saturday, 16th November 2024. The destruction was carried out under strict supervision by the EC, with the presence of agents from various political parties, the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), National Security, and personnel from the Ghana Police Service.

The EC further confirmed that it would account for all the printed ballot papers for the Ahafo and Volta regions on Sunday, 17th November 2024, and ensure their subsequent destruction. “The Commission will today, Sunday the 17th of November 2024, account for all the ballot papers printed for both regions, which will be burnt subsequently due to challenges with the serial numbers. The Commission will inform the political parties and other stakeholders in due course to enable them to observe the destruction of these ballot papers.”