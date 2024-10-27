EC explains why Yasarko Press won’t print ballot papers for Oti, Western North regions

In a press release dated 27 October 2024, the EC confirmed these adjustments, assuring the public that the change was necessitated by technical complications rather than any concerns about capacity. According to the EC, “In the course of the week, the Management of Yasarko Press indicated to the Commission that one of their critical pieces of equipment for the printing of ballot papers had developed a fault.” In light of this issue, both the Commission and Yasarko Press mutually agreed that Yasarko should step aside from printing the 2024 ballots.

This update follows an earlier press release by the commission announcing the changes in the choice of printing firms on October 25, sparking allegations from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the EC had selected a printing firm lacking adequate capacity. The Commission addressed these claims, stressing that “the speculation by the National Democratic Congress' Director of Elections and Information Technology that the Electoral Commission engaged a printing house with questionable capacity is NOT TRUE.” The EC also highlighted Yasarko Press’s long-standing relationship with the Commission, noting that the firm has been printing ballot papers for Ghana’s elections since 1998.

To ensure timely and secure production, the EC swiftly reallocated the ballot printing responsibilities for the Oti and Western North regions. Buck Press Ltd will manage the ballot printing for Oti, while Acts Commercials Ltd will oversee Western North. The EC affirmed that both companies possess the expertise needed to meet the stringent standards required for such an essential task, noting that “this change will not compromise the calendar for the printing of the ballot papers.”

In a statement from Samuel Tettey, Deputy Chairman of the Electoral Commission in Charge of Operations, it was confirmed that all political parties and independent candidates contesting the 2024 General Election have been duly notified of this update. Although the initial communication did not detail the reasons behind the termination of Yasarko’s contract, the latest statement has clarified the technical issues that led to the decision.

The printing of ballot papers is recognised as a security-sensitive aspect of the electoral process, and scrutiny from political parties and the public is common. In response to these concerns, Samuel Tettey reiterated the EC’s commitment to transparency and impartiality. He assured that both Buck Press Ltd and Acts Commercials Ltd would adhere to the same stringent standards required for producing secure and accurate ballot papers.