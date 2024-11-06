EC to decide as GFP withdraws from 2024 elections, Roman Fada files nomination

According to sources within the EC, the GFP's withdrawal and Roman Fada's application have been confirmed, though the election management body has yet to decide how to address the resulting procedural issues.

"The EC has received both the new nomination and the withdrawal from different GFP officials. The EC is yet to take any decision on the matter," the source told Pulse Ghana.

Ghana Freedom Party's Withdrawal and Tribute to Akua Donkor

In an official statement signed by National Organiser Richard Botchway on behalf of the GFP's National Executive Council, the party confirmed it was withdrawing from the 2024 elections to honour the memory of Akua Donkor, whom they described as a “political heroine.”

“We are by this letter formally informing the Commission of our intention not to participate in the elections,” read the statement addressed to the Electoral Commission. “This decision, irrespective of how difficult it may be, has been reached to posthumously honour the commitment and sacrifices by our late Founder and Presidential Candidate as the only person to send her candidature to the grave.”

Roman Fada and Akua Donkor Pulse Ghana

The statement added that the National Executive Committee, in consultation with Donkor's family, reached the decision, expressing regret for any inconvenience the withdrawal may cause to the EC’s calendar. It concluded with the party’s commitment to participate in future elections.

Akua Donkor's Legacy and Passing

Akua Donkor passed away on 28 October 2024, at the age of 72, following a brief illness. Her family confirmed that she died at Ridge Hospital in Accra. Known for her advocacy for farmers and women, Donkor’s grassroots approach and outspoken personality left a significant impact on Ghanaian politics.

A veteran in Ghana’s political scene, Donkor had a unique journey. She first ran as an independent presidential candidate in 2012 but was disqualified by the EC. Despite this setback, she continued her political efforts and recently secured a spot as the third candidate on the ballot for the 2024 elections. Her passing has temporarily halted the EC's preparations for the election, as her death necessitates procedural adjustments.

Legal Provisions for Candidate Replacement

The EC's decision to suspend the printing of presidential ballot papers aligns with Article 50(4) of the 1992 Ghanaian Constitution, which prescribes a 10-day period for a party to nominate a new candidate when a nominee dies after nominations close but before the election.

“The Electoral Commission has today received information on the unfortunate passing of the Presidential Candidate of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Madam Akua Donkor. May she rest in peace,” the Commission’s statement read. The EC also acknowledged the complexities involved in such cases but stated it would ensure the electoral process remains on track.

Pulse Ghana

Roman Fada’s Candidature and EC’s Next Steps

While GFP's withdrawal suggested an end to their 2024 presidential ambitions, Roman Fada's filing indicates a possible change in course. Having been Akua Donkor's running mate, he now seeks to run as the party’s presidential candidate.

The EC is expected to announce its decision on this matter shortly. If Roman Fada is approved, the GFP may remain on the ballot, pending further documentation and procedural checks. The GFP has yet to issue a public statement regarding Roman Fada’s actions or any new strategic direction in the absence of Akua Donkor.