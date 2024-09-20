Economic Fighters League condemns injunction against 'Occupy Julorbi House' demo

The injunction follows concerns raised by the Ghana Police Service over the venue of the protest, the precinct of the seat of government, the Jubilee House.

The order by the court issued on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, prohibits the group from embarking on their planned 3-day protest scheduled for September 21, September 23, 2024.

Reacting to the development, pressure group, Economic Fighters League said the incident marks a troubling continuation of a troubling trend where state entities and processes are weaponised against the very citizens they are meant to protect.

In a statement, it emphasised that the rights to freedom of assembly and expression are enshrined in the Ghanaian Constitution and must be upheld by all. It is the duty of every citizen, including the police and judiciary, to protect these rights without bias.

In a show of solidarity with those advocating for the rule of law, a delegation from the Economic Fighters League will actively participate in the demonstration.

They, however, called on all Ghanaians to remain steadfast in their commitment to defending the country's supreme laws and stand united against any attempts to suppress democratic expression.