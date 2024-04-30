A circulating video on social media depicts a gentleman approaching the table and placing an envelope on the table manned by the presiding officer and ballot issuer at the polling station identified as Fumesua Pentecost Church with the code F311503.
Ejisu by-election: EC removes 2 staff after unknown man drops envelope on their table
The Electoral Commission (EC) has withdrawn two officials from the Ejisu by-election. This action follows a viral footage capturing an unknown man dropping an envelope on the table of two EC staff members. This development is suspected to be an attempt to manipulate the polls
The EC, in a statement, announced that it has taken immediate action and withdrawn the two temporary staff members while investigations are underway.
It further stated that the election management body upholds the principles and values of integrity, truth, and transparency.
The EC also assured that it will make the report on the incident available to the public in due course.
Six candidates, including three independent candidates, are vying for the seat declared vacant following the death of the Member of Parliament, Dr. John Kumah, on March 7, 2024.
The full list of candidates for the Ejisu by-election is as follows:
- Esther Osei (CPP)
- Kwabena Boateng (NPP)
- Beatrice Boakye (LPG)
- Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (Independent)
- Gabriel Agyemang Joseph (Independent)
- Attakorah Joseph (Independent)
The race is believed to be primarily between the New Patriotic Party's Kwabena Boateng and former MP Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, who is running as an Independent Candidate.
