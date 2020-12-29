The party issued a statement to declare its latest line of action after a series of protests across the country following the December 7 elections.

After the declaration of incumbent President Akufo-Addo as the winner of the presidential election by the Electoral Commission, the law gives a 21-day window within which any aggrieved party can challenge the declaration, which expires on Wednesday, December 30.

The party is also challenging some parliamentary seats that were declared in favour of NPP candidates including the Techiman South and the Hohoe constituencies.

In the statement signed by the NDC’s General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the party has indicated that it will resort to every legitimate means to ensure the perpetrators of all violence that led to the death of some people during and after the elections are brought to book.

READ ALSO: Attorney General goes to Supreme Court to challenge High Court’s injunction of Amewu’s swearing-in

“The government of President Akufo-Addo to enforce the rule of law and protect life and property in Ghana and, in particular, to take all necessary measures to bring to swift justice those responsible for the murders, injuries and destruction of property before, during and in the aftermath of the general elections,” the statement said in part.