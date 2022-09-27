Election 2024: Vote for illiterates if the literates have failed — Prophet Kumchacha

He has called on the citizens to try the illiterates including himself in 2024 to change the destiny of the country adding that Kumchacha as President will develop Ghana better than the literates.

"The wisdom and knowledge you have and the vision you're bringing up are the things that are necessary and will help. It's not about English.

"If it was about speaking English, who speaks English better than President Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr. Bawumia? They both speak very good English, but the economy is still suffering, and things are still very bad. So if we've tried the literates and it's not working, let's try the illiterates and see," Kumchacha said on Joy Prime.

Pulse Ghana

He has charged the government to stop blaming the Russia-Ukraine conflict for Ghana's economic woes.

He has vowed to bring the economy back to the high rates of growth if voted to lead Ghana.