Election 2024: Vote for illiterates if the literates have failed — Prophet Kumchacha

Emmanuel Tornyi

The founder and leader of the Heaven's Gate Ministries Nicholas Osei popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, who declared his intention to contest the 2024 presidential election on the ticket of the Kum People's Party (KPP) has called on Ghanaians to vote for illiterates in the next general elections.

Prophet Kumchacha
He argued that the literates have failed to deliver on their promises over the years.

He has called on the citizens to try the illiterates including himself in 2024 to change the destiny of the country adding that Kumchacha as President will develop Ghana better than the literates.

"The wisdom and knowledge you have and the vision you're bringing up are the things that are necessary and will help. It's not about English.

"If it was about speaking English, who speaks English better than President Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr. Bawumia? They both speak very good English, but the economy is still suffering, and things are still very bad. So if we've tried the literates and it's not working, let's try the illiterates and see," Kumchacha said on Joy Prime.

He has charged the government to stop blaming the Russia-Ukraine conflict for Ghana's economic woes.

He has vowed to bring the economy back to the high rates of growth if voted to lead Ghana.

Kumchacha noted that he will rehabilitate and improve the health, education, and agricultural sectors, which he said, will empower the youth and reduce the country's high unemployment rate.

