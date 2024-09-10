'Empty boast!' - Bagbin slams Akufo-Addo for 'inciting people to violence'

"Once they vote you out, and he is even ending his eight-year period on the 6th of January, 2025, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has no such power. He knows he has no such power so it's just an empty boast," Bagbin asserted.

Bagbin's comments follow Akufo-Addo’s statements in May 2024, urging voters to register and vote for Bawumia, claiming that handing over to Mahama would destroy his work.

Addressing a rally in Dobro, Akufo-Addo said, "I can't hand over to someone I defeated twice and who is not happy with everything I do; he will destroy the work that I have done."

He further affirmed his support for Dr. Bawumia, stating that he has confidence in him to continue the work he started, adding, "Vote for Dr Bawumia; I have worked with him for the past seven and a half years."

The president also made similar remarks earlier in April 2024, addressing the chiefs and people of Wa, hinting at his succession plans and rejecting Mahama as his successor.

