'Empty boast!' - Bagbin slams Akufo-Addo for 'inciting people to violence'

Evans Annang

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has criticised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for making statements that incite violence, referring to the president's recent comments about handing power to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia instead of John Dramani Mahama.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin
In an interview with TV3, Bagbin described Akufo-Addo's remarks as "reckless and unacceptable" with elections approaching. He emphasized that the power Akufo-Addo holds is "borrowed" from the people and does not give him the authority to transfer it.

"Once they vote you out, and he is even ending his eight-year period on the 6th of January, 2025, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has no such power. He knows he has no such power so it's just an empty boast," Bagbin asserted.

Bagbin's comments follow Akufo-Addo’s statements in May 2024, urging voters to register and vote for Bawumia, claiming that handing over to Mahama would destroy his work.

Addressing a rally in Dobro, Akufo-Addo said, "I can't hand over to someone I defeated twice and who is not happy with everything I do; he will destroy the work that I have done."

He further affirmed his support for Dr. Bawumia, stating that he has confidence in him to continue the work he started, adding, "Vote for Dr Bawumia; I have worked with him for the past seven and a half years."

The president also made similar remarks earlier in April 2024, addressing the chiefs and people of Wa, hinting at his succession plans and rejecting Mahama as his successor.

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin
Additionally, President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo made a similar statement in April 2024.

Addressing the chiefs and people of Wa, the president affirmed his commitment to ensuring peace ahead of the December polls, while also hinting at his succession plans.

He, however, indicated that his successor would not be his predecessor, John Mahama, whom he had 'removed' from office.

President Akufo-Addo added that he would return to the area with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer, as his successor.

Evans Annang

