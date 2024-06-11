EOCO boss Maame Tiwaa's tribal association in Police dangerous — Akamba

This criticism comes after the EOCO boss, who is a Commissioner of Police, led some senior police officers under the label 'Police officers who hail from and serve Asanteman' to donate towards the KATH revamping project being spearheaded by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu.

In her remarks, the EOCO boss stated that the Ashantis in the Police Service had decided to organise themselves to donate towards the project.

Reacting to this development, Akamba said that the deliberate focus on tribe by the EOCO boss is dangerous for the cohesion of the country.

"Otumfuo is not tribalistic that’s why he’s able to command the respect of everyone both locally and internationally. It’s the reason other traditional leaders are able to relate with him peacefully. So when you have a Police Service and people begin to say Ashantis in the Police and it appears they are some different people, we are in trouble as a country. This attempt to drag the Otumfuo in this tribal move by Maame Tiwaa should not be tolerated.

"If she had good intentions, she could have brought on board all others so it becomes senior police officers supporting the Otumfuo, Imagine all the other officers saying they are going to create bodies based on tribes, what will happen to this country," he bemoaned on Accra-based Starr FM.