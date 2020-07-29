The National Democratic Congress (NDC) General Secretary said if anyone needs an accumulated leave it should be the president and not the Auditor General, Daniel Domelevo.

According to Asiedu Nketiah, the President is visibly tired of the job and needs to take a breather from the stress he is going through at the presidency.

Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, General Mosquito as popularly called, insisted that the absence of President Akufo-Addo will put to rest the recurrent acts of vigilantism in the country.

“President Akufo-Addo must proceed on leave because he is tired on the job. He has been working for four years and he has never gone on a vacation. It is time for him to proceed on leave and I believe that if he goes on leave, the activities of vigilante groups terrorising communities will definitely wane,” he charged.

Nana Akufo-Addo

He believes that the activities of vigilante groups have increased because they have the support of officialdom; pointing out that government officials even fired shots at civilians because of the President's inactions.

“Akufo-Addo must rather proceed on leave and not Domelevo who is working very hard to put the government in check on corruption. Instead of Domelevo, I will prefer President Akufo-Addo proceeds on leave. If we don't have a President like Akufo-Addo but we have a working Auditor-General like Domelevo, I will prefer the latter to the former,” he insisted.